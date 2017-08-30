TPM News

Posts Pleading For Info On Missing Harvey Victims Go Viral, Offer Last Hope

PIN-IT
People wade through chest deep water down Pine Cliff Drive as Addicks Reservoir nears capacity due to near constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 in Houston. ( Michael Ciaglo / Houston Chronicle)
Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle
By Andrew Dalton Published August 30, 2017 10:41 am
Views

Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted and retweeted by thousands of people as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

No official number of the unaccounted-for had been released Tuesday night amid the vast uncertainty of the storm’s fourth day, with authorities saying the 18 deaths confirmed so far could surge in the days to come.

Pictures and pleas for dozens of toddlers, brothers and grandfathers are circulating on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The posts appeared to be getting results, though not always good news.

“Pleaseeeee,” read the Instagram posting seeking 8-month-old Paige Booth, showing the baby sitting on a couch with a pacifier.

Her mother and grandmother were evacuating from their Houston home Monday and holding her above their heads as the water rose to their chests and a current pushed them along.

“It was raining bad, and the water was high,” the mother, Bajauh Henix, said.

They handed the baby off to a police officer on a personal watercraft, who took the infant to higher ground and handed her to a family in a black pick-up truck, said Kennesha Grand, the girl’s grandmother.

But when Grand and Henix reached the area where the child was supposed to be, no one there knew her whereabouts.

Once they reached a shelter, they posted photos of the baby on Instagram and elsewhere. “Everyone started posting, and it started spreading,” Grand said.

After nearly four hours, the mother got a phone call from a family. They had Paige, who was returned by a police officer, completely unfazed by the ordeal.

“She was sweet. She was dry. She was fed,” Grand said. “She didn’t miss us.”

Another search that took hold on social media lasted far longer, and it lacked the happy ending.

Ruben Jordan, 58, a former football and track coach from a Houston-area high school, had been sought since he disappeared on Saturday night.

“Please help,” the digital flier linked on Facebook and Twitter posts said. “His family is desperately awaiting any information … He was helping rescue people from high water when last seen.”

People who spread the post praised the coach.

“Coach Jordan … had a tremendous positive impact on my twin sons,” Lee Jackson, an Austin writer, said when sharing the post, “he still keeps up with them. They love him.”

But after 48 hours of searching, his two adult children and the rest of his family learned from the Friendswood police department Monday that he had died, said Sandra Jordan Washington, his former wife.

Another missing man, 25-year-old Omar Rosales, worked part time at Wal-Mart and with his meager wages he decided to forgo a cellphone so he could pay for car insurance.

That made him unreachable for 17 hours after Harvey began, his mother, Lydia Rosales, said. His sister posted on Instagram on Sunday, hoping to find him.

Omar Rosales found that rising waters kept him from getting home when he got off work Saturday night. He finally parked in a lot, but rising waters forced him to drive further and at last his car stalled for good as he coasted into a gas station.

There, a man let him use his cellphone and he called his mother, who was just six blocks away at a friend’s house where she had taken shelter after leaving her own home.

“It’s just a miracle,” Rosales said Tuesday night, adding that she’d make sure her son had a phone from now on. “I think we both learned our lesson.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Christie Keeps Criticizing Cruz's Vote Against Sandy Aid: 'The Past Is Prologue' 19 minutes ago

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) criticized Sen. Ted Cruz  (R-TX) this week for...

Trump Complains Of Critical Coverage From 'Dying Magazines': 'WHY?' 21 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained about "false reporting and even ferocious anger" in...

Osteen: It’s A 'False Narrative’ That We’re Not Sheltering People 36 minutes ago

Houston megachurch pastor Joel Osteen on Wednesday defended his church's decision to not initially open its...

District Judge Won’t Throw Out Arpaio Conviction Without Oral Arguments about 2 hours ago

After President Donald Trump issued a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the district court...

Rohrabacher Claims Meeting To Discuss Assange With Trump Is 'Being Arranged' about 2 hours ago

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) on Tuesday claimed that a meeting between himself and President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.