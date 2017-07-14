TPM News

Governors Look To Speak With Pence About GOP Health Care Plan During Meeting In Rhode Island

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Associated Press Published July 14, 2017 12:32 pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will address U.S. governors in Rhode Island, and some of them say they’ll be looking to speak with him about the latest Republican health care overhaul.

Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are scheduled to speak at the National Governors Association meeting in Providence on Friday.

Some Democratic governors publicly criticized the revised health care bill, which was released Thursday.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says Republicans in Congress are “still trying to put lipstick on a pig, but guess what? It’s still a pig.”

Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she plans to voice strong opposition to Pence.

Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval says he’s already told Pence he’s concerned about protecting people newly eligible for Medicaid. He plans to reiterate those concerns.

