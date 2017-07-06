TPM News

Gorbachev: Trump, Putin Need Broader Agenda In Their Meeting

PIN-IT
Ivan Sekretarev/AP
By Associated Press Published July 6, 2017 12:56 pm
Views

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev says Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin need to establish a wide-ranging agenda in their meeting on Friday.

In comments to state news agency RIA-Novosti on Thursday, Gorbachev said the meeting of the Russian and American presidents in Hamburg, Germany, should emulate the 1986 Reykjavik summit of Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that substantially advanced US-Soviet relations.

“First of all, it’s good that this meeting will finally take place, but it’s a pity that this is happening only now — and so far our countries do not have a joint constructive agenda, it takes a lot of time to catch up,” Gorbachev was quoted as saying.

“We now need an impulse from the leaders, as happened in Reykjavik in 1986′” he said. “We must put everything on the negotiating table and establish a mechanism for interaction, not for any single items, even important, but for all problems.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

19 AGs Sue DeVos, Claim She Sided With For-Profit Colleges By Delaying Rule 41 minutes ago

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia on Thursday filed suit against the Department...

Senate Dems Urge Trump To Press Putin On Russian Meddling When They Meet about 1 hours ago

Senate Democrats on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to press Russian President Vladimir Putin...

Eric Trump: Everything Is Awesome, But Media Only Covers ‘Garbage’ about 2 hours ago

Following in his father’s footsteps, first son Eric Trump blasted the media on Thursday...

Schiff Criticizes Trump For Casting Doubt On Russian Election Meddling about 2 hours ago

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday...

Ethics Watchdog Files Complaint About Kushner's Stake In Real Estate Startup about 3 hours ago

The liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) on Thursday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.