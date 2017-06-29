TPM News

Senate Committee Considers Aviation Bill Lacking Trump’s Privatization Goal

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By KEVIN FREKING Published June 29, 2017 1:40 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican-led Senate committee is considering an aviation bill that omits one of President Donald Trump’s goals — turning air traffic control operations over to a private company.

The legislation would increase spending for airport improvements and would protect passengers from being forcibly removed from a plane once they’re approved to board.

The plan to reauthorize federal aviation programs through Sept. 30, 2021, has support from Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Lawmakers are intent on preventing the forced removal of passengers unless they pose a health or safety risk. That’s a direct response to a United Airlines passenger who was violently dragged off a flight out of Chicago.

The bill also would eliminate the caps on compensation passengers can receive if they are involuntarily bumped from a flight.

