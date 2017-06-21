TPM News

Georgia Official To Be Reprimanded For ‘Racist Pig’ Comment Towards John Lewis

PIN-IT
David Goldman/AP
By Associated Press Published June 21, 2017 4:06 pm
Views

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Commissioners in a suburban Atlanta county have voted to publicly reprimand a colleague for calling civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia a “racist pig” on Facebook.

The decision on Tuesday followed the recommendation of Gwinnett County’s ethics board, which voted earlier this month to sustain the ethics complaint against Commissioner Tommy Hunter, news outlets reported. He did not attend the meeting, which included a public hearing.

The public reprimand will involve posting a written rebuke on the county’s website, on the wall of the courthouse and in the local newspaper.

An Atlanta woman, Nancy Turner, filed the complaint against Hunter on Feb. 6.

Hunter’s spokesman, Seth Weathers, criticized the board’s decision.

“People are used to politicians caving to political correctness but tonight it reached a new level,” Weathers said in a statement. “Spineless politicians do spineless things.”

The Republican commissioner, who is white, had posted on Facebook in January that “John Lewis is a racist pig.” Hunter later apologized for his word choice, and said the post was an overreaction to the congressman’s criticisms of then-President-elect Donald Trump. Lewis, who is black, had said at the time that he didn’t view Trump as a legitimate president.

Lewis is widely known for his role as a civil rights leader. He was beaten and had his skull fractured by Alabama troopers while marching for voting rights for blacks in 1965.

The commission’s 4-0 vote on Tuesday may not completely end the controversy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Hunter has an ongoing lawsuit against the county challenging the constitutionality of the ethics board.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Chuck Todd Presses GOPer To Defend Secretive ACA Repeal Drafting Process about 3 hours ago

In a tense exchange on Wednesday, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd pressed a Republican senator to...

Montana Dems Send Gianforte Orange Jumpsuit On First Day In Congress about 4 hours ago

A new House Republican, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter last week, was sent an...

House Oversight Dems To WH: Why Does Kushner Still Have Security Clearance? about 5 hours ago

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus...

Congressional Black Caucus Turns Down Second Trump Meeting, Citing Behavior about 5 hours ago

The Congressional Black Caucus turned down a follow-up meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday,...

Editorial Board To Trump: Hold Fewer Rallies And Answer More Questions about 5 hours ago

The editorial board of a major Iowa newspaper urged President Donald Trump, who is...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.