Former Romney Aide To Challenge Sen. Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses business leaders during a New England Council luncheon at a hotel, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/AP
By Associated Press Published August 21, 2017 11:15 am
BOSTON (AP) — An aide to former Republican Gov. Mitt Romney is stepping up to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Beth Lindstrom says in a video message posted on her website Monday that she’s “all in” for the 2018 race. She says a more formal announcement will be made in the fall.

Lindstrom describes herself as an “independent-minded Republican” who would help counter the “finger-pointing” in Washington.

The Groton resident served as director of consumer affairs under Romney and later headed the state lottery.

Warren is a harsh critic of President Donald Trump and enjoys a national base of support as she gears up for a re-election bid. She had $11 million in her campaign account at the end of June.

Three other Republicans are also challenging Warren.

