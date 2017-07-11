Former Clinton Aides: Trump Jr.’s Russian Meeting Emails Show Collusion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s former top campaign aides say Tuesday’s revelations about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer show collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow during the 2016 race.

Trump has dismissed the Russia probe as a “witch hunt” pushed by Democrats and insists there is no collusion between him or his campaign and the Russian government.

But emails released by Trump’s eldest son show his willingness to meet with a Russian lawyer to receive damaging information about Clinton.

Clinton remained mum on the subject. But her former running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, told reporters the investigation was moving “into potentially treason.”