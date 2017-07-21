TPM News

Former National Security Adviser Flynn Consulting Again, Says Brother

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By MICHELLE R. SMITH Published July 21, 2017 2:23 pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A family member says Michael Flynn, the embattled former national security adviser, has opened a consulting firm called Resilient Patriot LLC that is advising private equity firms.

Joe Flynn says his brother is “moving on with his life,” and that the family is starting a fund to pay for the legal bills Michael Flynn is racking up. Michael Flynn is at the center of multiple probes into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Joe Flynn tells The Associated Press that the probes have put Michael Flynn in a “tough spot financially” and will cost him a lot of money. He says his brother has a lot of fans around the country who might want to help.

Several of Flynn’s siblings plan to administer the fund.

