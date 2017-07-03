TPM News

Fliers Backing ‘Pizzagate’ Conspiracy Theory Found In DC Neighborhood

Jose Luis Magana/FR159526 AP
By Associated Press Published July 3, 2017 1:17 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Residents in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood are upset over fliers that claim the so-called “pizzagate” conspiracy theory is real.

NBC4 Washington reported Sunday that the fliers showed up in the Tenleytown neighborhood where a man fired a gun inside a pizza restaurant last year.

Edgar M. Welch said he wanted to investigate wild online claims of a child sex ring at Comet Ping Pong. The North Carolina man was sentenced to four years in prison.

The fliers were placed on fences and doors and called for the conspiracy theory to be reinvestigated. Residents said they were feeling “rage, anger and disgust.”

The fliers turned up sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. At least one neighbor called police.

