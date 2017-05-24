TPM News

FCC Won’t Fine Colbert Over Trump-Putin Joke

Sipa USA via AP
By TALI ARBEL Published May 24, 2017 9:13 am
NEW YORK (AP) — There will be no fine for Stephen Colbert’s risque joke about President Donald Trump.

A Federal Communications Commission spokesman said Tuesday that the agency received “thousands” of complaints about the late-night host’s May 1 show, so it reviewed the material as “standard operating procedure.” It’s the FCC’s job to police obscene or indecent material on TV when it receives complaints.

The agency found that the joke, which involved Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and a crude word for penis, did not warrant punishment.

Colbert’s politically-tinged “Late Show,” rife with Trump jokes, has become the most popular of the late-night circuit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

