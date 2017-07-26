EU Official Threatens US, Criticizes House-Approved Russia Sanctions

TPM News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of the European Union’s executive arm is threatening unspecified action against the United States if a package of sanctions on Russia approved by U.S. lawmakers harms EU energy supplies.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement Wednesday that “the Commission concluded today that if our concerns are not taken into account sufficiently, we stand ready to act appropriately within a matter of days.”

He adds in the statement: “America first cannot mean that Europe’s interests come last.”

The commission says that the sanctions package passed by the U.S. House could affect EU companies working on Russian pipelines that bring fuels like oil and gas to Europe. Juncker says the U.S, measure “could have unintended unilateral effects that impact the EU’s energy security interests.”

