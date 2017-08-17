TPM News

DNC Plans ‘Weekend Of Action’ As Response To Trump On Charlottesville

AP
By Associated Press Published August 17, 2017 3:36 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic National Committee plans more than 160 events across the United States this weekend, aiming to seize on the outrage following last weekend’s white supremacist rally in Virginia.

DNC officials have declared a “Weekend of Action” with a theme of “Rise and Organize.”

A DNC statement says the plans are a response to President Donald Trump blaming “both sides” for the deadly violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia. The event began with white supremacists protesting the removal of Confederate monuments. A young woman was killed when a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

A DNC statement says the best response is to organize more voters who back Democrats.

Republicans now control the White House, Congress and two-thirds of U.S. statehouses.

