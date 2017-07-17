TPM News

Delta Hits Back At Ann Coulter: Your Insults Are ‘Unacceptable’

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 17, 2017 2:22 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines has pushed back at Ann Coulter after the conservative commentator berated the carrier on Twitter over a changed seat assignment.Coulter began tweeting about the episode Saturday in which she said the airline gave away an “extra room seat” she reserved before a flight from New York to Florida departed. Coulter had booked an aisle seat, but got a window seat.

She joked that Delta hires people who seek to be prison guards, animal handlers or East German police. She also tweeted a photo of a woman she said took the seat she booked and labeled her “dachshund-legged.”

Delta responded to Coulter on Twitter on Sunday night that it was refunding her the extra $30 she paid for her preferred seat. It added that “your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.” In a separate statement on its website, the company called Coulter’s comments “derogatory and slanderous.”

Coulter was moved to a window seat at the time of boarding as the airline was “working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests,” Delta said in the statement. Delta said that during some confusion over the assignments, a flight attendant asked everyone to move to the seats listed on their tickets. Coulter and the other passengers complied, according to the airline, and the flight departed.

Coulter continued her online rant against Delta on Monday.

