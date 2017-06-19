TPM News

Man Charged With Murder In Killing Of Muslim Teen Near Virginia Mosque

PIN-IT
WUSA
By Associated Press Published June 19, 2017 9:31 am
Views

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia charged a 22-year-old man with killing a teenage girl who was reported missing after she and her friends left a mosque early Sunday.

Fairfax County police charged Darwin Martinez Torres with murder after they found what they believe is the 17-year-old girl’s body in a pond Sunday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Tawny Wright said the girl had been walking with friends when she got into a dispute with a man in a car early Sunday. The man assaulted her and she became separated from her friends. The girl’s name was not immediately released.

Police said they arrested Torres after a search.

The teenager had been participating in at a sleepover at a religious institution that authorities did not identify. But the All Dulles Area Muslim Society confirmed in a news release that the teens were affiliated with the mosque.

“We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event,” the society said in the news release. “It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth.” It said the society was enlisting licensed counselors to assist anyone in need.

Police said they looked into whether the murder was a hate crime but said they found no evidence it was.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Says US Did 'Good Job' Building Panama Canal, More Than A Century Ago about 1 hours ago

As President Donald Trump reminisced Monday on the United States' role in building the...

Data Firm Hired By RNC Accidentally Leaked Millions Of Voters' Personal Info about 2 hours ago

A marketing firm hired by the Republican National Committee stored personal information gathered on...

HuffPost Senior Politics Editor Sam Stein Leaving For Position At Daily Beast about 3 hours ago

Sam Stein, senior politics editor at HuffPost, is leaving his job for one at...

Conway: Trump's Tweet Appearing To Confirm Federal Investigation Was Ironic about 4 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday said President Donald Trump was being ironic...

Chaffetz Says Trump Admin. Worse With Oversight Requests Than Obama Admin. about 6 hours ago

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), the outgoing House...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.