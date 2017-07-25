TPM News

Appeals Court Rules DC Concealed Carry Permit Law Infringes On 2nd Amendment

Seth Perlman/AP
By Associated Press Published July 25, 2017 12:58 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked a District of Columbia law that makes it difficult for gun owners to get concealed carry permits.

A divided three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that the law requiring people to show “good reason to fear injury” or another “proper reason” to carry a weapon infringes on residents’ Second Amendment rights.

D.C. officials can ask the full appeals court to review the ruling.

Under the law, reasons to get a permit might include a personal threat, or a job that requires a person to carry or protect cash or valuables. Lower court judges have disagreed on whether the law is constitutional.

Judge Karen Henderson dissented, saying she believes the law passes constitutional muster.

