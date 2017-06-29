TPM News

Trump’s Aim To Rebuild Military Led By Congress Adding Billions To Defense Policy Bill

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By RICHARD LARDNER Published June 29, 2017 12:37 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump made rebuilding the U.S. armed forces a signature promise during the presidential campaign, but it’s the GOP-controlled Congress that’s leading the way by adding tens of billions of dollars to the annual defense policy bill to pay for active-duty troops, combat aircraft, and ships that he didn’t request.

The House Armed Services Committee approved its version of a $696 billion bill for 2018 just before midnight Wednesday by a 60-1 vote. Hours earlier, the Senate Armed Services Committee unveiled a $700 billion blueprint to revive a military that lawmakers say is long overdue for an overhaul. Both committees described Trump’s budget request for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 as insufficient to undo the damage caused by spending too little on a fighting force that’s been at continuous combat for almost a decade and a half.

“For six years, we have been just getting by — cutting resources as the world becomes more dangerous, asking more and more of those who serve, and putting off the tough choices,” said Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, the committee’s chairman.

But a frequently polarized Congress may be its own worst enemy when it comes to getting their proposals for the extra money across the finish line. Lawmakers will have to agree to roll back a 2011 law that set strict limits on military spending. That’s a tall order, said Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, who noted that lifting the so-called budget caps would take 60 votes in the Senate.

“Right now, we’re just hoping,” said Smith, the top Democrat on the House panel. “We’re doing the $696 billion and we’re hoping that between now and Oct. 1 some path that at the moment is completely blocked and completely unforeseen is going to emerge.”

While the House plan was publicly released earlier this week, the Senate committee’s version was released Wednesday evening, upping their House counterparts by $4 billion. Approved by the committee 27-0, the Senate bill would provide $640 billion for core Pentagon operations, such as buying weapons and paying the troops, and another $60 billion for wartime missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere. Trump’s budget request sought $603 billion for basic functions and $65 billion for overseas missions.

The Senate panel authorized $10.6 billion for 94 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, which is two dozen more than Trump requested. The bill provides $25 billion to pay for 13 ships, which is $5 billion and five ships more than the Trump sought. That includes money for acquiring Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Virginia-class nuclear submarines.

The troops would get a 2.1 percent pay raise under the Senate plan, which is less than the House Armed Services Committee approved. The Senate bill would add 5,000 active-duty troops to the Army, while the House seeks an increase of 10,000 soldiers. Those and other differences will have to be resolved as the legislation moves forward.

During the House committee’s hours-long work on the bill, lawmakers narrowly rejected a bid by Democrats to compel the Air Force to detail how much has been spent on trips that Trump has made to his Florida estate and other properties he owns.

Republicans denounced the amendment as “gotcha politics” and an attempt to litigate the 2016 election. But Democrats fired back, saying Trump has invited the scrutiny by refusing to divest himself from his business empire or release his taxes.

“This is different,” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., “This is unprecedented.”

The measure authored by Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., lost 31-31. Ties count as defeats. The amendment would have required the Air Force to regularly submit presidential travel expense reports to Congress. Each report would have included “costs incurred” for travel to a property owned or operated by Trump or his immediate family, according to the amendment.

Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, said the committee had no business asking for the travel costs.

“This is the House Armed Services Committee,” he said. “We don’t oversee the federal bureau of ethics.”

Conaway said the Defense Department can’t audit its books and records as it is. Adding another requirement for detailed cost information would make the problem even worse.

“This will add one more straw to that camel,” Conaway said.

As president, Trump flies on Air Force One. He is accompanied by staff members and military aides. Going to his properties incurs additional security expenses and support equipment, unlike a trip to Camp David, a government-owned retreat in Maryland that is protected year-round as a military installation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House Official Signals Flexibility On Preserving Obamacare Taxes 10 minutes ago

The director of President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council signaled Thursday that the White House...

Ryan: We’re Still ‘Perfectly On Time’ With Passing Health Care Bill 34 minutes ago

Despite the announced delay on Republicans' health care bill vote to give GOP senators more...

Ryan: Trump's Personal Attack On MSNBC Host Not 'Appropriate' (VIDEO) 45 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said President Donald Trump's remarks attacking the...

Amid Trump's Attacks On MSNBC Host's Appearance, FLOTUS Stands By Her Man about 1 hours ago

First Lady Melania Trump, whose signature position is her stance against bullying on social...

Trump's Attack On Mika Brzezinski Is Apparently Too Much For Some GOPers about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump's attack Thursday morning on "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski's appearance was apparently...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.