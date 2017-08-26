TPM News

Coalition Plans 10-Day March Against White Supremacy

PIN-IT
Albin Lohr-Jones/SIPPL Sipa USA
By ERRIN HAINES WHACK Published August 26, 2017 2:38 pm
Views
A multi-racial coalition of faith, student and community activists announced Saturday that they plan to march from Charlottesville, Virginia, to the nation’s capital in response what they called President Donald Trump’s failure to confront the white supremacy on display at a violent rally in the Virginia city earlier this month.
The 10-day march will begin Monday and is expected to stop at Confederate monuments along the route. Organized by groups including the Women’s March on Washington, Color of Change, Indivisible, Mijente, Repairers of the Breach and the Movement for Black Lives, the march is expected to end in Washington on Sept. 6.Organizers say white supremacist violence, rhetoric and policies have intensified since Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and must be confronted. The Aug. 12 rally in Charlottesville — where protesters including professed neo-Nazis and white nationalists rallied to save a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee — erupted in violence and counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed when she was struck by a car that plowed through a crowd.

Trump gave a mixed response to the violence. The president condemned white supremacy, defended Confederate statues and blamed “many sides” for the violence. Those critical of Trump wanted him to go further in rejecting racist extremism.

___

Errin Haines Whack is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow her work on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/emarvelous.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Praises Hurricane Response As Harvey Batters Texas about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted his encouragement to federal, state and local...

Sebastian Gorka Out Of WH Job, Disputes Claim He Did Not Resign about 11 hours ago

Sebastian Gorka, once deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and a counterterrorism adviser, is...

Report: Mueller Subpoenas Manafort’s Former Ukraine PR Colleagues about 20 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller has issued grand jury subpoenas compelling testimony from public relations...

Trump To Texans Facing Generational Storm: 'Good Luck To Everybody!' (VIDEO) about 22 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday had a simple message for the people of Texas,...

White House Shrugs Off Fallout From Trump's Charlottesville Response about 23 hours ago

The White House on Friday brushed aside a question about the the fallout both...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.