Christie’s Beach Trip Prompts Bill To Pay State Workers During Budget Dispute

In this Sunday, July 2, 2017, photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. Christie is defending his use of the beach, closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word." (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media
By Associated Press Published July 31, 2017 12:56 pm
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s legislature has taken action amid the backlash over Gov. Chris Christie’s trip to a state beach this month during a government shutdown.

The Democratic-led Legislature approved a measure Monday to pay state workers furloughed during the budget dispute. That now goes to the Republican governor’s desk.

The Assembly on Monday also approved two bills created because of the backlash to Christie’s use of the governor’s beach house, which is in a public park that was closed during the three-day shutdown.

One measure would force the governor’s beach house to close during a shutdown. A second would keep state parks open during a shutdown. Those bills still need to be debated in the state Senate.

Christie made international headlines after he was photographed enjoying the beach with his family.

