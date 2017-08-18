TPM News

Charlottesville Mayor Calls For Swift Removal Of Robert E. Lee Statue

PIN-IT
Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP
By ALAN SUDERMAN Published August 18, 2017 4:40 pm
Views

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Charlottesville on Friday called for an emergency meeting of state lawmakers to confirm the city’s right to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, saying recent clashes over race and the Confederacy had turned “equestrian statues into lightning rods.”

Mayor Mike Signer’s statement came nearly a week after white supremacists descended on the city and violently clashed with counter protesters. One woman was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of people there to condemn what is believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade.

“We can, and we must, respond by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek,” said Signer, who urged Gov. Terry McAuliffe to convene a special session of the General Assembly.

Charlottesville’s plans to remove the statue are in the midst of a legal challenge. A law passed in 1998 forbids local governments from removing or damaging war monuments, but there remains legal ambiguity over whether that applies to statue’s erected before the law was passed.

McAuliffe did not immediately respond to Signer’s request. Last year the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed a law clarifying that the 1998 applies retroactively. The governor, a Democrat, vetoed it.

Also Friday, the mother of a woman who was killed while protesting the rally said that she won’t talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter’s death.

Speaking on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Susan Bro said she initially missed the first few calls to her from the White House. But she said “now I will not” talk to the president after a news conference in which Trump equated violence by white supremacists at the rally with violence by those protesting the rally.

Bro’s daughter, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed and 19 others were injured when the driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators. An Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses.

In the hours afterward, Trump drew criticism when he addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying he condemned “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

Pressured by advisers, the president had softened his words on the dispute Monday, but returned to his combative stance Tuesday — insisting during an unexpected and contentious news conference at Trump Tower that “both sides” were to blame.

“You can’t wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying ‘I’m sorry,'” Bro said of the president. She also advised Trump to “think before you speak.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Breitbart Editor Declares 'WAR,' Warns Of 'Schwarzenegger 2.0' Without Bannon about 1 hours ago

After declaring “WAR” following news of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s ouster, Breitbart...

Six Flags Park In Texas Replaces 5 Flags With Stars And Stripes about 2 hours ago

More like one flag. The Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington, Texas...

Bannon Out: Looking Back At The Trump Aide’s Wild Year about 2 hours ago

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will end his tenure in the White House...

Steve Bannon Out At The White House about 4 hours ago

The White House has announced that Steve Bannon would leave his role as chief...

Report: Warrants Issued For White Supremacist Featured In Vice Film about 5 hours ago

Charlottesville police have reportedly issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.