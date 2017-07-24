TPM News

GOP Rep. Brooks Uses Audio Of Scalise Shooting In Senate Ad For Gun Rights

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 24, 2017 1:32 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is using audio of last month’s shooting involving GOP Whip Steve Scalise and other Republican congressmen in a campaign ad touting his support for gun rights.

Brooks is running in a Senate Republican primary to unseat appointed Sen. Luther Strange.

The ad opens with gunshots and shows Brooks, who was at the scene as a member of the House GOP baseball team, telling the media afterward that the “Second Amendment right to bear arm is to help ensure we always have a republic” and saying his position won’t change.

A spokesman for Scalise said “some people have different ideas about what’s appropriate.”

Brooks is one of three major GOP candidates in the primary, and all three are catering to Alabama’s conservative electorate.

