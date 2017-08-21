TPM News

Army Sgt. Bergdahl Chooses Trial By Judge On Charges He Left Afghan Post

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. The Army sought to have U.S. Sen. John McCain back away from statements about punishment for Bowe Bergdahl because of concerns about hurting the soldier’s right to a fair trial, according to newly released emails. The emails were revealed in a motion filed Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, seeking the dismissal of charges against Bergdahl, who walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and wound up in enemy captivity for five years. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)
Ted Richardson/FR83921 AP
By Associated Press Published August 21, 2017 10:54 am
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is choosing be tried by a judge — not a military jury — on charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan.

Bergdahl’s lawyers told the court in a filing last week that he’s choosing to have a trial by judge alone, rather than a panel of military members.

He faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy at his trial scheduled for late October.

Defense lawyers have questioned whether Bergdahl could have gotten a fair trial by a military jury because of negative comments made by President Donald Trump when he was campaigning.

Bergdahl is from Idaho. He walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was subsequently held by the Taliban and its allies for five years.

