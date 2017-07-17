Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they’re trying to understand why it happened.

In a statement released by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the family of the woman — whom Minneapolis authorities haven’t identified yet — said it is a difficult time.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tZtSB2) said the woman was Justine Damond, from Sydney, Australia.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren’t released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing the woman.

Officials say the officers’ body cameras weren’t turned on and a squad camera didn’t capture the shooting.

Friends and relatives told the Star Tribune that Damond was 40 years old and worked as a spiritual healer.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she’s “heartsick” and “deeply disturbed” by what occurred.