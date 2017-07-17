TPM News

Australian Woman Killed In Minneapolis Police Shooting

A memorial to Justine Ruszczyk on W. 51st St. near the alley where she was shot by police. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com At least 250 people attended a vigil held Sunday evening, July 16, 2017 on W. 51st St. between Washburn and Xerxes, near where an Australian woman was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police Saturday night.
Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune
By Associated Press Published July 17, 2017 9:46 am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they’re trying to understand why it happened.

In a statement released by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the family of the woman — whom Minneapolis authorities haven’t identified yet — said it is a difficult time.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tZtSB2) said the woman was Justine Damond, from Sydney, Australia.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren’t released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing the woman.

Officials say the officers’ body cameras weren’t turned on and a squad camera didn’t capture the shooting.

Friends and relatives told the Star Tribune that Damond was 40 years old and worked as a spiritual healer.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she’s “heartsick” and “deeply disturbed” by what occurred.

