Apple Expected To Unveil New iPhone Models At Post-Labor Day Showcase

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook responds to a question during a news conference at IBM Watson headquarters, in New York. Apple has confirmed that it’s expecting an uncharacteristic decline in sales in the spring of 2016, amid signs of global economic weakness and overall slowing demand for new smartphones. So anticipation is building around Apple’s next iPhones, as investors and tech enthusiasts speculate over what might get the iconic Silicon Valley company back on the path to growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Richard Drew/AP
By Associated Press Published August 31, 2017 2:35 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple’s faithful fans and investors won’t have to wait much longer to see what the iPhone maker has in store next.

The company sent out invitations Thursday to set Sept. 12 as the date for an annual post-Labor Day showcase.

As usual, the famously secretive Apple didn’t say what’s on tap, but this is typically when Apple unveils new iPhones.

Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device’s 10th anniversary. Even if such a device is unveiled, Apple will also likely announce upgrades to last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

It’s Apple’s first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

