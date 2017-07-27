TPM News

Forbes: Amazon CEO Bezos Briefly Became World’s Richest Man

PIN-IT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Associated Press Published July 27, 2017 4:51 pm
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos briefly became the world’s richest man Thursday in Forbes magazine’s tracking of wealth, as stock in his e-commerce company hit an all-time high.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates reclaimed the lead by afternoon, as Amazon’s stock fell nearly 1 percent for the day to $1,046.

Amazon shares have been trading at a record high. They hit $1,083.31 at about noon Thursday. According to securities filings, Bezos owns about 80 million shares, or 17 percent; those shares were valued at more than $87 billion at the peak. Bezos also owns The Washington Post through a holding company.

Forbes said Bezos’ net worth was about $90.6 billion when the market opened Thursday. Gates had $90.1 billion. Forbes said Gates would have been the undisputed leader had he not given billions of dollars away to various philanthropic causes. Bezos issued a request for philanthropic ideas in a tweet in June, just before Amazon announced a $13.7 billion deal for organic grocer Whole Foods.

The changes in Bezos’ fortune coincided with Amazon’s quarterly earnings report. Shares fell another 2 percent in after-markets trading as the company reported net income of $197 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $857 million, or $1.78 per share, a year ago. Revenue grew 25 percent to $38 billion, compared with $30 billion.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Acting ICE Director: Deportation Of Non-Criminals Has Gone From 'Zero To 100' 54 minutes ago

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that the agency's deportations...

Dept. Of Energy Boosts Perry: 'Winning' Fight Against Climate Scientists about 1 hours ago

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and his department's communications staff on Thursday boosted an opinion piece...

Sanders Won't Say If Trump Has Confidence In Chief Of Staff Priebus about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday would not say whether President...

Boy Scout Leader Apologizes 'That Politics Were Inserted' Into Jamboree about 2 hours ago

A top executive at Boy Scouts of America apologized Thursday for “the political rhetoric...

After Feud, Fox Buys Full Page ‘Fox And Friends’ Ad In New York Times about 3 hours ago

The hosts of “Fox and Friends” opened up their show Thursday morning by touting...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.