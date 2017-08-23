3 Face Charges Over Confederate Statue Protest At UNC Chapel Hill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three people are facing charges related to a demonstration against a Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina.

University police arrested two people, while Chapel Hill Police arrested a third. Hundreds joined the protest Tuesday night against the bronze Confederate soldier known as “Silent Sam” on the Chapel Hill campus.

A Chapel Hill Police Department report shows 19-year-old Claude Wilson was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest. The report says the UNC student blocked a police vehicle and then pushed officers away when he was told to move. Wilson didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

UNC spokesman Randy Young said neither of the people arrested by campus police were affiliated with the university. Arrest reports listing their charges were to be released later Wednesday.