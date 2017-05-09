Dem Senator Calls For Comey To Publicly Testify

Moments after the news broke late Tuesday that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a top Senate Democrat called for Comey to be immediately called to publicly testify.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee currently investigating the connections between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government, noted that Comey was in the midst of leading his own investigation into that same matter at the time of his dismissal.
Comey should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of Russia/Trump investigation at the time he was fired.
— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 9, 2017