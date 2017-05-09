TPM Livewire

Dem Senator Calls For Comey To Publicly Testify

PIN-IT
Steve Dykes/FR155163 AP
By Published May 9, 2017 6:10 pm

Moments after the news broke late Tuesday that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a top Senate Democrat called for Comey to be immediately called to publicly testify.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee currently investigating the connections between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government, noted that Comey was in the midst of leading his own investigation into that same matter at the time of his dismissal.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dem Senator Calls For Comey To Publicly Testify 1 minute ago

Moments after the news broke late Tuesday that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director...

Dem Senators Urge Insider Trading Investigation Into Trump Adviser Icahn 2 minutes ago

A group of Democratic senators on Tuesday urged federal regulators to investigate whether Donald...

Senate GOPer On Comey Firing: 'A Fresh Start' Will Serve Nation 'Well' 9 minutes ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement...

Trump Terminates James Comey As FBI Director 25 minutes ago

President Donald Trump terminated FBI Director James Comey late Tuesday afternoon. "President Trump acted...

FBI Corrects Comey's Senate Testimony On Top Clinton Aide Forwarding Emails 45 minutes ago

The FBI on Tuesday sent Congress a letter correcting Director James Comey's testimony regarding...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.