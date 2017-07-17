TPM Livewire

White House Launches New Theme Weeks As Don Jr. Dominates Headlines

President Donald Trump speaks during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published July 17, 2017

As revelations about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the 2016 campaign continue to dominate the news cycle, the White House on Sunday announced new theme weeks in an apparent attempt to redirect attention to other issues.

This week will be “Made in America” week, White House spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferre told the White House pool reporter on Sunday. The White House will then push an “American Heroes” themed week and an “American Dream” themed week, per Aguirre Ferre.

The White House has rolled out themes in the past in an attempt to direct the media’s attention to a specific policy matter, but the strategy has not kept the Russia probes out of the news.

Asked why there hasn’t been a week devoted to health care, a senior White House official told pool reporters, “Every day and every week, in a sense, is a health care week. It’s something that enormous White House and administration resources have been devoted to since day one.”

The administration’s decision to focus on American-made products has prompted discussion of Trump brand items. Many Trump products are not American-made, and as the Washington Post reported recently, Ivanka Trump brand items are also largely manufactured abroad.

