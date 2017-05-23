TPM Livewire

WATCH LIVE: NSA Chief Testifies Amid Reports He Snubbed Trump On FBI Probe

Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Published May 23, 2017 3:29 pm

In the wake of reports that President Donald Trump asked National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers to publicly push back on reports of an expanding investigation into whether his campaign staffers colluded with Russia, Rogers will testify Tuesday afternoon before the House Armed Services Committee.

Though the hearing is officially on the topic of the NSA’s budget request, Rogers is expected to face pointed questions about his past conversations with Trump regarding the Russia investigation.

Watch live below:





