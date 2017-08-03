Trump Denies Calling White House A ‘Dump’: ‘TOTALLY UNTRUE’

After a brief hiatus from bashing the media on Twitter, President Donald Trump on Wednesday night published a tweet denying a report that he said the White House is a “real dump.”

I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

Trump was responding to a Tuesday report in Sports Illustrated that the President has told members at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that he travels there frequently because the “White House is a real dump.”