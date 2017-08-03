TPM Livewire

Trump Denies Calling White House A ‘Dump’: ‘TOTALLY UNTRUE’

President Donald Trump looks at members of the media extra the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, during his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Tuesday, 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Published August 3, 2017 6:37 am

After a brief hiatus from bashing the media on Twitter, President Donald Trump on Wednesday night published a tweet denying a report that he said the White House is a “real dump.”

Trump was responding to a Tuesday report in Sports Illustrated that the President has told members at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that he travels there frequently because the “White House is a real dump.”

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
