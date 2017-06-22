Trump Tweets Support For Repeal: ‘Look Forward To Making It Really Special!’

President Donald Trump on Thursday night tweeted his support for Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“I am very supportive,” Trump tweeted. “Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead.”

Earlier Thursday Trump told reporters that health care was “percolating” and said the bill was “going to be very good” with “a little negotiation.”

Though Trump in 2015 pledged not to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security, the newly released legislation would impose deeper long-term cuts to Medicaid than the House’s version of the proposal.