Trump Tweets Support For Repeal: ‘Look Forward To Making It Really Special!’

President Donald Trump speaks during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 22, 2017 7:03 pm

President Donald Trump on Thursday night tweeted his support for Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“I am very supportive,” Trump tweeted. “Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead.”

Earlier Thursday Trump told reporters that health care was “percolating” and said the bill was “going to be very good” with “a little negotiation.”

Though Trump in 2015 pledged not to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security, the newly released legislation would impose deeper long-term cuts to Medicaid than the House’s version of the proposal.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
