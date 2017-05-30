TPM Livewire

Trump Tweets (Again) About Changing Senate Filibuster Rules

PIN-IT
Olivier Douliery/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published May 30, 2017 10:39 am

The President on Tuesday urged Senate Republicans to change the chamber’s legislative filibuster rules in order to pass big-ticket agenda items with a simple majority.

Trump argued that “Dems would do it, no doubt!” In fact, Democrats never exercised that option the last time they were in the Senate majority, from 2007 to 2015.

While Democrats resorted to the so-called “nuclear option” in 2013 to eliminate the filibuster for executive branch and judicial nominees — except those to the Supreme Court — they did not change the rules for legislative filibusters.

In April, Senate Republicans voted to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, confirming Justice Neil Gorsuch shortly thereafter.

Senators on both sides of the aisle voiced opposition to changing the legislative filibuster rules after a similar call from the President in early May:

While Republicans haven’t yet released their tax proposal, House Republicans’ health care bill was designed to meet the legislative rules required to pass the Senate with a simple majority. Even after Senate Republicans announced they would be drafting their own health bill, though, it is unclear if the conference has the votes it needs to pass a bill.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Spicer Insists Trump Has 'Unbelievable' Relationship With Merkel After Trip 35 minutes ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump developed...

Spicer Stonewalls On Kushner, Trump Citing His Own Anonymous Sources 36 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday refused to answer questions about Jared...

WATCH LIVE: First Press Briefing Since Trump's Overseas Trip At 2 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give his first on-camera press...

Kellyanne Conway Defends Jared Kushner Without Disputing Reports (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended senior adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, saying...

Nunes Told Donors Russia Probes Are Just Dems Trying To Justify A Clinton Loss about 4 hours ago

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, offered a different explanation...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.