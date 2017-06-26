TPM Livewire

Trump Touts SCOTUS Decision On Travel Ban As A ‘Victory For National Security’

PIN-IT
Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published June 26, 2017 12:25 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon gloated about the Supreme Court’s decision to partially enforce his administration’s 90-day travel ban on immigrants from six majority-Muslim countries, calling the stay a “victory for national security.”

“As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm. I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive,” he said in a statement. “My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today’s ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our nation’s homeland.”

The Supreme Court announced Monday morning that it would review Trump’s revised executive order on immigration. That order had been blocked by two federal appeals courts since he first announced it in March, after the initial version of the travel ban was similarly tied up in the courts.

The court will hear arguments in October. Until then, a limited version of the ban will be enforced, allowing visitors from Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to come into the country if they have a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.” That includes people who have job offers or have been accepted to study in the United States.

Trump said in his statement that the SCOTUS ruling allows his travel ban on “six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension” to become “largely effective.”

He also touted the fact that the court’s decision was unanimous, saying he was “particularly gratified” by the 9-0 determination.

This story has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Touts SCOTUS Decision On Travel Ban As A 'Victory For National Security' 22 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon gloated about the Supreme Court’s decision to partially...

Reports: Kremlin To Recall Russian Ambassador Kislyak To Moscow 40 minutes ago

Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the United States, will return to Moscow amid federal...

Trump Breaks 20-Year Tradition By Not Hosting Ramadan Dinner 52 minutes ago

Instead of hosting a gathering to celebrate the end of Ramadan like the past...

Trump Tweets: 'Perhaps' Just Let Obamacare 'Crash & Burn!' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday undercut Senate Republicans' attempts to corral enough votes to...

Trump Keeps Up Criticism Of Obama Over Russian Meddling, Wants Apology about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump asked former President Obama for an apology on Monday, accusing him...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.