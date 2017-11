President Donald Trump on Saturday said he will likely meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his 12-day trip to Asia.

“I think it’s expected we’ll meet with Putin, yeah,” Trump told reporters, according to a pool report. “We want Putin’s help on North Korea, and we’ll be meeting with a lot of different leaders.”

Asked whether he thinks North Korea will use his trip abroad as an opportunity to demonstrate a missile test, Trump said, “We’ll soon find out. Good luck!”