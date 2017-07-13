TPM Livewire

Trump to French Leader: You Better Do A Good Job Or You’ll Make Me Look Bad

Markus Schreiber/AP
Published July 13, 2017 1:48 pm

Nearly six months after relaying a story about how “Paris isn’t Paris” anymore because of terror threats, President Donald Trump has apparently come around to the City of Light.

During a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday while visiting the country for Bastille Day, a French reporter asked Trump if he still believed France was not able to fight terrorism on its own and if the President still stood by his statements that Paris is not the city it used to be. The reporter asked Macron questions about Trump’s policies first, but Trump jumped in before he could respond saying “You better let me answer that one first.”

“That’s a beauty. He’s the one that asked the question. That wasn’t even one of my picks,” Trump said, referring to the reporter who was called on by Macron. “You know what? It’s going to be just fine because you have a great president. You have somebody that’s going to run this country right. And I’d be willing to bet, because I think this is one of the greatest cities, one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and you have a great leader now.”

He called Macron “tough” and said the recently elected President will not “be easy on people that are breaking the laws and people that show tremendous violence.”

“So I really have a feeling that you’re going to have a very, very peaceful and beautiful Paris. And I’m coming back. You better do a good job, please,” Trump said addressing Macron. “Otherwise you’re going to make me look very bad.”

“And you’re always welcome,” Macron said.

Back in February, Trump relayed the story of his friend “Jim,” who apparently told the President that he doesn’t visit the French capital anymore. “Paris is no longer Paris,” Jim apparently told Trump.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
Most Popular

