Trump Strings World Along On Iran Deal Decision: ‘I’ll Let You Know’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 20, 2017 11:20 am

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’d come to a decision on whether to exit the Iran nuclear deal, but wouldn’t tell inquiring reporters what that decision was.

According to a White House pool report, Trump responded to reporters’ shouted questions about the Iran deal by repeating “I have decided” three separate times.

When pressed, though, he said: “I’ll let you know what the decision is.”

It’s a familiar non-answer from Trump, who frequently tells reporters to “wait and see” and that answers will be arriving “over the next two or three weeks.

But the Iran deal, in which the United States and other nations lifted sanctions on that country in exchange for curbing its nuclear program, has a deadline. Trump’s State Department must certify by Oct. 15 that Iran has complied with the deal or not, as it must every 90 days.

Iran’s compliance was affirmed in July, despite grumbling from Trump.

Trump on Thursday said Iran had “violated so many different elements, but they’ve also violated the spirit of that deal.”

“You will see what we’ll be doing in October,” he said. “It will be very evident.”

And in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump told the world: “Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it, believe me.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
