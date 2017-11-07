In South Korea, Trump Says He Hopes North Korea Will ‘Come To The Table’

President Donald Trump toned down his rhetoric on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and hinted that he’s warming up to the idea of diplomacy with the regime while in South Korea on Tuesday, just 125 miles away from Pyongyang.

Saying he hopes the leader will “come to the table” and “make a deal” Trump said he thinks the U.S. is “making a lot of progress” on efforts to counter North Korea.

“Yes, I think we’re making a lot of progress. Yes, we’re showing great strength. I think they understand we have unparalleled strength. There has never been strength like it,” Trump said during a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “I do see certain movement, yes.”

Those comments are a far cry from the President’s previous “fire and fury” remarks and tweets about Kim — whom he has dubbed “rocket man” — and the rogue regime’s efforts to build up a nuclear weapon arsenal and threaten the U.S. and its allies.

“We have many things happening that we hope, we hope — in fact, I’ll go a step further — we hope to God we never have to use,” Trump said, adding: “North Korea is a worldwide threat that requires worldwide action.”