Trump Expected To Speak Soon At White House

President Donald Trump as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from a vacation to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 14, 2017 12:20 pm

President Donald Trump is expected to speak Monday afternoon at the White House, amid fierce criticism that the President failed to condemn white supremacists and neo Nazis at a rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Reuters’ Jeff Mason tweeted a photo of a lectern set up at the White House:

