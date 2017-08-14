Trump Expected To Speak Soon At White House

President Donald Trump is expected to speak Monday afternoon at the White House, amid fierce criticism that the President failed to condemn white supremacists and neo Nazis at a rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.
Reuters’ Jeff Mason tweeted a photo of a lectern set up at the White House:
White House has added unscheduled remarks by @realDonaldTrump at the White House starting shortly. pic.twitter.com/hmECOLdAYj
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 14, 2017
NEWS: Per pooler @AnnieLinskey: "Pool has been unexpectedly taken to the Diplomatic Reception Room where POTUS is about to make remarks."
— Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) August 14, 2017