Trump Calls Local Sheriff After Deadly Las Vegas Mass Shooting

President Donald Trump called Las Vegas police department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo on Monday morning after a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 others.

Lombardo thanked the President for his phone call in a tweet.

What a great pleasure to speak with our President @realDonaldTrump. Thank you for your phone call, your support and your prayers. #LVMPD pic.twitter.com/VEVYwogm2J — Joseph Lombardo (@Sheriff_LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Lombardo has been overseeing the local law enforcement response to the mass shooting and providing the public with regular updates on the shooting and ensuing investigation. His tweet thanking Trump for his support came after the President gave public remarks calling the shooting “an act of pure evil.”