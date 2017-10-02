TPM Livewire

Trump Calls Local Sheriff After Deadly Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal
By Published October 2, 2017 11:49 am

President Donald Trump called Las Vegas police department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo on Monday morning after a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 others.

Lombardo thanked the President for his phone call in a tweet.

Lombardo has been overseeing the local law enforcement response to the mass shooting and providing the public with regular updates on the shooting and ensuing investigation. His tweet thanking Trump for his support came after the President gave public remarks calling the shooting “an act of pure evil.”

