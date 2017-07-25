TPM Livewire

Gowdy Pushes Back On Trump’s Public Criticism Of Sessions As AG

PIN-IT
Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 6:44 pm

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Tuesday pushed back on President Donald Trump’s public criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I don’t think personnel decisions are usually well resolved over Twitter,” Gowdy said on Fox News.

Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he wanted Sessions to remain attorney general, capping off a week of public criticism during which he called Sessions “beleaguered” and complained about his recusal.

“I think the President’s frustration was not the recusal. I hope it wasn’t, because I don’t think Attorney General Sessions had a choice but to recuse himself,” Gowdy said. “If the president is going to be frustrated, he should be frustrated by what led up to the recusal, which was Sen. Sessions had a faulty memory.”

He said Sessions’ decision to recuse himself “was appropriate.”

“His failure to recall meetings with the Russian ambassador is what led him to that point,” Gowdy said. “And if the President’s frustrated about that, I understand his frustration, but you work all that out during the interview process, not after you get the job.”

Asked what he would do in Sessions’ place in the face of Trump’s public criticism, Gowdy said, “I would not stay if my employer had lost confidence in me.”

“On the other hand, Attorney General Sessions may believe that he is doing the job in the way that he is supposed to,” he added. “He doesn’t work for the President, he works for a blindfolded woman holding a set of scales. So he’s got to make that call.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Gowdy Pushes Back On Trump's Public Criticism Of Sessions As AG 19 seconds ago

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Tuesday pushed back on President Donald Trump's public criticism...

GOP Leaders Tout Motion To Proceed As 'Beginning' Of O'Care Repeal Process about 3 hours ago

After Senate Republicans voted to proceed Tuesday afternoon on the repeal of Obamacare, GOP...

Trump Thanks GOP For Voting To Move Forward On Nebulous O'Care Repeal Bill about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked Senate Republicans for voting to open debate on...

Trump On Whether Sessions Stays On As AG: 'Time Will Tell, Time Will Tell' about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions...

McCain Decries Partisanship After Voting To Begin Debate On Obamacare Repeal about 3 hours ago

Returning to the Senate floor after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.