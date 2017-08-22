TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Parries Mulvaney’s Birthday Wishes: ‘You Are Hard To Work With’

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published August 22, 2017 6:27 pm

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Monday parried birthday wishes from White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney, pointing out the number of Mulvaney’s colleagues who have departed President Donald Trump’s administration since January.

“What do you get for someone on his 60th birthday? A razor and a comb,” Mulvaney tweeted at Gowdy. “Happy birthday.”

“I’m just a couple of haircuts away from equaling the number of staff departures by your WH colleagues,” Gowdy, whose coif has been dubbed “the most confusing hair in Congress,” fired back. “I get it. You are hard to work with.”

Washington Examiner reporter Philip Wegmann reported that Gowdy was skeptical Mulvaney would follow through on his offer.

Mulvaney’s response to Gowdy was short, to the point and in line with his stance on “Meals on Wheels,” which Mulvaney in March claimed was not “showing any results.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Parries Mulvaney's Birthday Wishes: 'You Are Hard To Work With' 1 minute ago

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Monday parried birthday wishes from White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney,...

White House: Trump Won't Pardon Arpaio At Arizona Rally Tuesday about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said President Donald Trump will...

Penn State: White Nationalist Spencer 'Not Welcome To Speak' On Campus about 3 hours ago

The president of Pennsylvania State University on Tuesday announced that prominent white nationalist Richard...

Children's Charity Ditches Mar-A-Lago: We Don't 'Condone Hatred Or Bullying' about 4 hours ago

A Florida charity for children on Tuesday joined the wave of nonprofits ditching President...

Chaos Erupts At 1st Charlottesville City Council Meeting Since Car Attack (VIDEO) about 5 hours ago

The first Charlottesville, Virginia city council meeting since the deadly attack on counter-protesters at...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.