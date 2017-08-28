Texas Governor Activates Entire State National Guard To Respond To Storm

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has activated the state’s entire National Guard to aid in search and rescue efforts as Texans evacuate flooded homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

That will put an additional 3,000 people on the ground in parts of Texas most deeply impacted by the category-four storm when it made landfall over the weekend, the governor’s office announced Monday.

“It is imperative that we do everything possible to protect the lives and safety of people across the state of Texas as we continue to face the aftermath of this storm,” Abbott said in a statement. “The Texas National Guard is working closely with FEMA and federal troops to respond urgently to the growing needs of Texans who have fallen victim to Hurricane Harvey and the activation of the entire Guard will assist in the efforts already underway.”

Deploying the entire National Guard brings the number of guardsmen on the ground in Texas to 12,000. The additional guardsmen will help with search and rescue efforts, as well as helping in the recovery efforts once people are safe.

“We will not rest until we have made every effort to rescue all of those in harm’s way,” Major General John Nichols said. “We will remain here as long as we are needed.”