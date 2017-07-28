TPM Livewire

Cruz: Sens Who Promised O’Care Repeal And Voted ‘No’ Betrayed Constituents

PIN-IT
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, arrives for a vote as the Republican-run Senate rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at the Capitol in Washington. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have been stymied by opposition from within the Republican ranks. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 28, 2017 9:38 am

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said early Friday morning that senators who had promised to repeal Obamacare yet voted against the failed Obamacare repeal effort had betrayed their constituents.

“There are going to be a great many Americans who tonight feel a sense of betrayal,” Cruz said in an interview aired on “Fox & Friends.” “If you stand up and campaign and say we are going to repeal Obamacare, and you vote for Obamacare, those are not consistent. And the American people are entirely justified in saying any politician who told me that, who voted the other way, didn’t tell me the truth.”

Three Republican senators voted against the latest repeal effort, which was written hours before its vote in an shocking show of haste: Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John McCain (R-AZ).

While Collins has been a consistent “no” vote on Republicans’ Obamacare repeal effort, Murkowski supported a 2015 “clean repeal” bill (which failed earlier this week, she voted against it this time) and McCain was largely supportive of past Obamacare repeal efforts.

On Tuesday, McCain voted to proceed with debate on Obamacare repeal, despite decrying the process by which the effort had reached the Senate floor. His “no” vote early Friday morning brought the repeal effort to a dramatic end — at least for now.

Watch below via “Fox & Friends”:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Cruz: Sens Who Promised O'Care Repeal And Voted 'No' Betrayed Constituents 6 seconds ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said early Friday morning that senators who had promised to repeal...

McConnell: O'Care Repeal Failure Is A 'Clearly Disappointing Moment' For GOP about 1 hours ago

A seemingly stunned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wasn’t shy about the “clearly disappointing...

Scaramucci 'Made A Mistake' Trusting A Reporter With His Wildly Profane Rant about 3 hours ago

Instead of apologizing, newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is blaming the...

Trump Says GOP Should Just Let O'Care 'Implode' After Repeal Effort Withers about 3 hours ago

After the Senate's latest effort to repeal Obamacare failed early Friday morning, President Donald...

Fleeting Senate GOP Revolt Against 'Skinny Repeal' Looks All But Dead about 11 hours ago

Just a few hours after it began, a revolt by a handful of senators...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.