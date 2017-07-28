Cruz: Sens Who Promised O’Care Repeal And Voted ‘No’ Betrayed Constituents

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said early Friday morning that senators who had promised to repeal Obamacare yet voted against the failed Obamacare repeal effort had betrayed their constituents.

“There are going to be a great many Americans who tonight feel a sense of betrayal,” Cruz said in an interview aired on “Fox & Friends.” “If you stand up and campaign and say we are going to repeal Obamacare, and you vote for Obamacare, those are not consistent. And the American people are entirely justified in saying any politician who told me that, who voted the other way, didn’t tell me the truth.”

Three Republican senators voted against the latest repeal effort, which was written hours before its vote in an shocking show of haste: Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and John McCain (R-AZ).

While Collins has been a consistent “no” vote on Republicans’ Obamacare repeal effort, Murkowski supported a 2015 “clean repeal” bill (which failed earlier this week, she voted against it this time) and McCain was largely supportive of past Obamacare repeal efforts.

On Tuesday, McCain voted to proceed with debate on Obamacare repeal, despite decrying the process by which the effort had reached the Senate floor. His “no” vote early Friday morning brought the repeal effort to a dramatic end — at least for now.

Watch below via “Fox & Friends”: