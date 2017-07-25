TPM Livewire

Collins Says It Seems Like Trump’s Given Up On Getting Her Vote For Repeal Bill

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks amid a crush of reporters after Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. She is one of four GOP senators to say they are opposed to it as written which could put the measure in immediate jeopardy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published July 25, 2017

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Monday said it appears that President Donald Trump has given up on convincing her to support the Senate bill to repeal Obamacare. Collins is one of a handful of holdouts whose lack of support jeopardizes the proposal.

“I’ve had conversations with Vice President Pence, and Seema Verma, and Reince Priebus has called me a few times,” Collins told Reuters, referring to Vice President Mike Pence, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma and Health and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. “But the President understandably I think is focusing on others.”

Collins said she was not sure whether Trump has given up on gaining her support for whatever measure will come to the Senate floor on Tuesday.

“But it sounded that way from one of his press statements that I saw,” Collins said. “He said something like — ‘Susan Collins, she’s from Maine.’ As if that explained it.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
