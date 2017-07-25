Collins Says It Seems Like Trump’s Given Up On Getting Her Vote For Repeal Bill

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Monday said it appears that President Donald Trump has given up on convincing her to support the Senate bill to repeal Obamacare. Collins is one of a handful of holdouts whose lack of support jeopardizes the proposal.

“I’ve had conversations with Vice President Pence, and Seema Verma, and Reince Priebus has called me a few times,” Collins told Reuters, referring to Vice President Mike Pence, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma and Health and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. “But the President understandably I think is focusing on others.”

Collins said she was not sure whether Trump has given up on gaining her support for whatever measure will come to the Senate floor on Tuesday.

“But it sounded that way from one of his press statements that I saw,” Collins said. “He said something like — ‘Susan Collins, she’s from Maine.’ As if that explained it.”