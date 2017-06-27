Spicer To Reporters: Trump ‘Wants To Get This Done, And Get It Done Right’ (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Tuesday that President Donald Trump “wants to get this done, and get it done right,” referring to Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal Obamacare.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Tuesday the bill would not face a vote this week.

Spicer was originally scheduled to deliver an on-camera press briefing at 2 p.m. ET with Energy Secretary Rick Perry. However, when deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took his place, reporters began searching for Spicer, eventually finding him walking from the Capitol building to his car.

“What brings you here, Sean?” one reporter asked the press secretary.

“It is an important subject,” he replied.

“And is this the President talking to the senators today, or is he there to listen to their concerns?” a reporter asked.

“It’s a two-way street,” Spicer said. “The President obviously wants to hear their ideas. And so we look forward to hearing what they have on their minds and figuring out what we can do to finally replace and repeal Obamacare.”

“What’s he open to negotiating on, with the bill?” a reporter asked.

“He’s not — it’s an opportunity for senators to talk to the President, and for him to hear their ideas as well,” Spicer replied, warning reporters to watch their step as he walked briskly to the curb.

“Would you say that the President is upset at the delay?” a reporter asked. “Is he upset that it’s taken so long?

“The President wants to get this done, and get it done right,” Spicer said. “He wants a bill with heart, as he said,” Spicer said.

“Doesn’t it undercut McConnell’s leadership if the President is negotiating on his own?” a reporter asked.

“The President is working with them together. It is a team effort,” Spicer said, reaching his waiting car.

Speaking in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, Sanders noted that Trump had spoken with several senators to discuss the Obamacare repeal bill, and that he had invited “all Republican senators” to the White House for a meeting Tuesday.

“The President is optimistic that Republicans will live up to the promise that they’ve been making to the American people for seven years by repealing and replacing Obamacare,” she said.

