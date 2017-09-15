Spicer: I Don’t See Trump Making A Deal That ‘Doesn’t Include The Wall’

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer doesn’t think President Trump would make a deal with Democrats that doesn’t include funding for his border wall.

Appearing on “Fox and Friends” Friday morning, Spicer said he doesn’t think it’s “a news flash” that President Donald Trump is reaching across the aisle to come up with a plan for immigration because he’s a “CEO businessman” who knows how to “strike a good deal” when he sees it.

“I think Washington needs to wake up and understand that his is a guy who is going to make the best deal for the country when he can. And if that’s with Republicans, it’s going to be Republican. If it’s with Democrats, it’s going to be with Democrats. If it’s with a bipartisan group of individuals, it will be with them,” he said. “It shouldn’t be any kind of surprise that he’s going to make the best deal possible at every turn.”

But he doesn’t think that “best deal” on immigration will exclude funding for a border wall because the President has made it “a huge priority.”

“So, like it or not, I don’t see how you get a deal done that doesn’t include the wall,” he said. “Because that’s been a major priority of this President. So he is going to get the best deal he can, he is going to negotiate. That’s what he has always done. And I think at the end of the day he is going to make sure that his priorities are a part of any deal that gets made.”

Spicer’s comments come after Trump met with Democrats Wednesday and reportedly came to an agreement on a deal that would enhance border security and put protections in place for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — which he recently announced he would end.

Trump told reporters Thursday that funding for the wall would “come later,” a move that caused a melt down from far-right members of Congress Thursday and angered immigration hardliners among the President’s base.