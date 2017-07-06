TPM Livewire

South Carolina Won’t Share Any Voter Data With Trump Election Fraud Panel

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 6, 2017 1:14 pm

The South Carolina Election Commission will not be sharing any voter data the White House’s bogus “election integrity” commission, citing state laws that prohibits sharing that type of information with any agency outside the state, according to a statement from the spokesperson for the agency, Chris Whitmire.

The S.C. State Election Commission (SEC), in considering the request for voter data made by the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity (PACEI), has carefully reviewed applicable state law and has consulted with the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.  The SEC has determined that release of voter data to anyone who is not a registered South Carolina voter is not permitted by state law. The agency may only provide voter data to registered South Carolina voters. This rule is not specific to the PACEI request and applies to any request for voter data from any individual or organization from outside the state.”

Whitmire said some of the information requested by the President’s election integrity panel is either not collected by the state’s election commission or is never released.

At no time does the SEC release Social Security Numbers, in whole or in part, to anyone, whether a voter or not. The SEC has no data on a voter’s party affiliation, as South Carolina does not have registration by party. At no time does the SEC have any information about how people vote, only information about which elections a voter has participated in,” the statement said. 

The President’s election integrity panel asked all 50 states to share voter data information with the commission, from voter’s addresses and party affiliations to the last four digits of social security numbers. At least 44 states have responded saying they either won’t provide any of the requested data or just a portion of it. Most states have cited privacy concerns as reason for their refusal.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), who is the vice chair of the panel, released a statement Wednesday combatting media reports that 44 states have refused the request. He said only 14 states had outright refused to share the voter data.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
Most Popular

