TPM Livewire

Showtime Chooses New Host For ‘The Circus’ To Replace Mark Halperin

PIN-IT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Published January 3, 2018 9:55 am

Showtime’s political documentary series will return this spring, but with a new female host, Alex Wagner, to replace Mark Halperin, the former political journalist who fell from grace when multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and assault last year.

Wagner, a CBS News anchor and former MSNBC host, will take Halperin’s spot on “The Circus,” The New York Times reported Tuesday. She’ll be joined by the show’s other original hosts John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon. 

Heilemann and Halperin have been longtime partners in covering politics. The pair have written books, had a television movie and a Bloomberg TV show, which were dropped when allegations of sexual misconduct came out against Halperin in October.

At least five of Halperin’s female colleagues at ABC News claimed the prominent political journalist made unwanted and aggressive advances toward them, including propositioning employees for sex and pressing his genitals, while clothed, against at least three women’s bodies without their consent, CNN originally reported. Halperin has denied the claims and has said any relationships he had with colleagues was consensual. He has apologized for “conduct that was often aggressive and crude.”

The docu-series will still offer a behind-the-scenes look at politics without the famed co-host. Wagner told the Times she hopes to discuss “questions of American identity” in her role. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway Claims Reporters Are Nervous Around Trump: 'Knees Start Knocking' about 2 hours ago

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a dig at the press on Wednesday morning...

ICE Director Calls For Arrest Of 'Sanctuary' City And State Officials about 2 hours ago

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday advocated for the arrest...

Showtime Chooses New Host For ‘The Circus’ To Replace Mark Halperin about 3 hours ago

Showtime’s political documentary series will return this spring, but with a new female host,...

Bannon Says Trump Tower Meeting Was 'Treasonous' And 'Unpatriotic' about 3 hours ago

At least one member of President Donald Trump's inner circle believes Donald Trump Jr....

Jones Breaks Tradition, Chooses Biden As Escort For Swearing-In about 3 hours ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden will escort Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) to his swearing-in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.