Sessions Says He Would Have Left Trump Campaign If There Was An ‘Improper’ Or ‘Illegal’ Relationship With Russia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would have quit the Trump campaign if there had been an “improper” or “illegal relationship” with Russia, in an effort to “impede or influence this campaign.”

“Sen. Risch asked you a question about appropriateness — ‘If you had known that there had been anything untoward with regard to Russia and the campaign would you have headed for the exits?’ Your response was ‘Maybe,‘” Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) told Sessions during a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Why wasn’t it a simple ‘Yes’?”

“Well, if there was an improper, illegal relationship in an effort to impede or influence this campaign, I absolutely would have departed,” Sessions said.