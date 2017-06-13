Sessions Recalls Meeting When Trump Cleared The Room, Except For Comey

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday confirmed to the Senate Intelligence Committee that President Donald Trump cleared the room of administration officials on Feb. 14 before speaking with then-FBI Director James Comey alone.

Comey told the same committee last week that Trump asked him to drop the probe into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had been forced to resign the previous day, after everyone had cleared the room.

Ranking Member Mark Warner (D-VA) asked Sessions if he ever asked Comey what he had discussed with the President that day.

“I will just say it this way,” Sessions responded. “We were there and I was standing there and, without revealing any conversation that took place, what I do recall is that I did depart. I believe everyone else did depart, and Director Comey was sitting in front of the President’s desk and they were talking.”

“So that’s what I do remember,” he said. “I believe it was the next day that he said something and expressed concern about being left alone with the President. But that in itself is not problematic. He did not tell me at that time any details about anything that was said that was improper.”