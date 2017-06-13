TPM Livewire

Sessions Recalls Meeting When Trump Cleared The Room, Except For Comey

PIN-IT
By Published June 13, 2017 3:44 pm

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday confirmed to the Senate Intelligence Committee that President Donald Trump cleared the room of administration officials on Feb. 14 before speaking with then-FBI Director James Comey alone.

Comey told the same committee last week that Trump asked him to drop the probe into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had been forced to resign the previous day, after everyone had cleared the room.

Ranking Member Mark Warner (D-VA) asked Sessions if he ever asked Comey what he had discussed with the President that day.

“I will just say it this way,” Sessions responded. “We were there and I was standing there and, without revealing any conversation that took place, what I do recall is that I did depart. I believe everyone else did depart, and Director Comey was sitting in front of the President’s desk and they were talking.”

“So that’s what I do remember,” he said. “I believe it was the next day that he said something and expressed concern about being left alone with the President. But that in itself is not problematic. He did not tell me at that time any details about anything that was said that was improper.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sessions: Accusations Against Me Are 'Just Like Through The Looking Glass' 2 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said suggestions he met with Russian officials to influence...

Sessions: All I Know About Russian Meddling ‘I’ve Read In The Paper’ 8 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday that all he knew...

Sessions Acknowledges Trump Hasn't Invoked Executive Privilege, But Cites It 21 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said President Donald Trump has not invoked executive...

Sessions Says He Would Have Left Trump Campaign If There Was An ‘Improper’ Or ‘Illegal’ Relationship With Russia 26 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would have quit the Trump campaign if there...

Dem Senator: Sessions Is 'Obstructing' Probe Into Russian Election Meddling 31 minutes ago

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) on Tuesday accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of "obstructing" the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.