TPM Livewire

Sessions: NFL Should Have ‘Rule’ Requiring Players To Stand For Anthem

PIN-IT
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published September 27, 2017 11:08 am

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday said he thinks the NFL should have a “formal rule” requiring players to stand for the national anthem.

“I think people should stand. I think it should be a formal rule of the league,” Sessions said on “Fox and Friends.”

He said the NFL would “have to make that decision.”

“But they should be able to say to the players, ‘If you’re on our field, in our game, paid by us, you should respect the flag and the national anthem,'” Sessions said.

President Donald Trump last week said that any “son of a bitch” who protests during the national anthem should be fired, and spent Monday and Tuesday tweeting attacks against players and teams who take a knee in protest.

On Tuesday, Trump nevertheless insisted that he was not “preoccupied” with the subject.

“Was I preoccupied? Not at all. I have plenty of time on my hands,” he said. “All I do is work.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN: Trump Was 'Embarrassed And Pissed' Over Endorsing Losing GOPer 4 minutes ago

President Trump was “embarrassed and pissed” following the primary loss of the Republican Senate...

Reports: Trump Physically Mocks McCain And McConnell In Private about 1 hours ago

During a private dinner with conservative activists at the White House this week, President...

Sessions: NFL Should Have 'Rule' Requiring Players To Stand For Anthem about 1 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday said he thinks the NFL should have a...

Bill O'Reilly Returns To Fox As Hannity's Guest, Says He'll 'Come Back' about 2 hours ago

Former Fox News star Bill O'Reilly, who left the network amid accusations of sexual...

Trump Lets Loose, Defends War Of Words With NFL At New York Fundraiser about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump took a break Tuesday night from his presidential duties to court...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.