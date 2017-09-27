Sessions: NFL Should Have ‘Rule’ Requiring Players To Stand For Anthem

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday said he thinks the NFL should have a “formal rule” requiring players to stand for the national anthem.

“I think people should stand. I think it should be a formal rule of the league,” Sessions said on “Fox and Friends.”

He said the NFL would “have to make that decision.”

“But they should be able to say to the players, ‘If you’re on our field, in our game, paid by us, you should respect the flag and the national anthem,'” Sessions said.

President Donald Trump last week said that any “son of a bitch” who protests during the national anthem should be fired, and spent Monday and Tuesday tweeting attacks against players and teams who take a knee in protest.

On Tuesday, Trump nevertheless insisted that he was not “preoccupied” with the subject.

“Was I preoccupied? Not at all. I have plenty of time on my hands,” he said. “All I do is work.”